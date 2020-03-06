TELUS Stock Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, March 18th (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Wednesday, March 18th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 17th.

NYSE TU opened at $37.51 on Friday. TELUS has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 79.55%.

TU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth about $159,590,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in TELUS by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,184,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $316,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,408 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,945,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $249,334,000 after buying an additional 2,647,801 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 5,603.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,017,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,397,000 after buying an additional 999,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,227,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,147,000 after buying an additional 780,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

