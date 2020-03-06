Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shares Down 0.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from to . DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Synovus Financial traded as low as $27.83 and last traded at $27.79, approximately 82,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,397,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Synovus Financial to in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

