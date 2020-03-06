Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $14.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Tilray traded as low as $12.41 and last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 59302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TLRY. Cowen downgraded Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Tilray from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Tilray from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight Capital downgraded Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

In other news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,696,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,456,301.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,000. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,447,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Tilray by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 53,008 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Tilray by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 3.66.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.27). Tilray had a negative net margin of 191.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $46.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 202.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

