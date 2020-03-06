FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Imperial Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $45.00. Imperial Capital currently has an in-line rating on the stock. FLIR Systems traded as low as $40.81 and last traded at $40.87, with a volume of 23443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FLIR. SunTrust Banks cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,906,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $535,933,000 after purchasing an additional 66,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,716,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $297,642,000 after acquiring an additional 84,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $254,228,000 after acquiring an additional 115,730 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,938,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $205,095,000 after acquiring an additional 31,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,777,000 after acquiring an additional 68,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average is $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $489.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.55 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

