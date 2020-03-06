Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) PT Raised to C$14.00

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.53.

TSE AX.UN opened at C$13.48 on Tuesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a fifty-two week low of C$10.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Analyst Recommendations for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Onespan Trading 13.1% Higher Following Strong Earnings
Onespan Trading 13.1% Higher Following Strong Earnings
Synacor Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings
Synacor Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings
National Bank Financial Trims Enerflex Target Price to C$10.50
National Bank Financial Trims Enerflex Target Price to C$10.50
National Bank Financial Cuts Empire Price Target to C$37.00
National Bank Financial Cuts Empire Price Target to C$37.00
Royal Bank of Canada Trims Extendicare Target Price to C$8.75
Royal Bank of Canada Trims Extendicare Target Price to C$8.75
Frontera Energy’s “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets
Frontera Energy’s “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report