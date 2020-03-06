Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) PT Raised to C$14.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.53.

TSE AX.UN opened at C$13.48 on Tuesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a fifty-two week low of C$10.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

