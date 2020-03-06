TD Securities Boosts Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$33.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boralex from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Boralex from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$23.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.17.

TSE:BLX opened at C$31.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.58. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -578.95%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

