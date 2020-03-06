Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$53.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BEI.UN. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$53.50 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$51.86.

BEI.UN opened at C$47.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$38.09 and a 1 year high of C$51.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Dean Burns sold 1,379 shares of Boardwalk REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.68, for a total value of C$64,371.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,215 shares in the company, valued at C$383,476.20. Also, Director Arthur Lee Havener Jr. sold 6,569 shares of Boardwalk REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.93, for a total transaction of C$301,693.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,095,540.08.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

