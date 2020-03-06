BMO Capital Markets Cuts Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$17.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$15.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.89.

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$14.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.43, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.18. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of C$13.78 and a 1 year high of C$15.79. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -4,753.33.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

