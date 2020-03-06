Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$6.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canacol Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Canacol Energy stock opened at C$4.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.64. Canacol Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.93 and a 52 week high of C$5.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $787.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.14.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Michael Bednar sold 18,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$88,322.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,230 shares in the company, valued at C$626,181. Also, Director Michael John Hibberd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$67,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,092,644.60.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

