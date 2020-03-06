Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$12.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRON. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.67.

Shares of CRON opened at C$7.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of C$6.88 and a 1 year high of C$32.60.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations ?MMPR?. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

