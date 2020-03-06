Scotiabank Boosts Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$53.50

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$53.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BEI.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$49.25 to C$52.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boardwalk REIT has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$51.86.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$47.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$38.09 and a 1 year high of C$51.84.

In related news, Director Arthur Lee Havener Jr. sold 6,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.93, for a total transaction of C$301,693.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,095,540.08. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Dean Burns sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.68, for a total value of C$64,371.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$383,476.20.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.