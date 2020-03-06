Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $79.94 and last traded at $81.03, with a volume of 587398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.82.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dollar Tree to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,237 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Dollar Tree by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,779,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,253,000 after purchasing an additional 123,417 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,810,000 after purchasing an additional 799,936 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.