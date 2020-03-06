TD Securities Cuts Rubicon Minerals (TSE:RMX) Price Target to C$1.70

Rubicon Minerals (TSE:RMX) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$1.70 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

RMX stock opened at C$0.96 on Monday. Rubicon Minerals has a twelve month low of C$0.61 and a twelve month high of C$1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71. The stock has a market cap of $86.98 million and a P/E ratio of -3.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.93.

About Rubicon Minerals

Rubicon Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border.

