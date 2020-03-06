TD Securities Cuts Rubicon Minerals (TSE:RMX) Price Target to C$1.70

Rubicon Minerals (TSE:RMX) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$1.70 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
RMX stock opened at C$0.96 on Monday. Rubicon Minerals has a twelve month low of C$0.61 and a twelve month high of C$1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71. The stock has a market cap of $86.98 million and a P/E ratio of -3.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.93.
About Rubicon Minerals
Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.