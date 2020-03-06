Canaccord Genuity Trims Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Target Price to C$5.75

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Shares of Slate Office REIT stock opened at C$5.33 on Tuesday. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.11 and a twelve month high of C$6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.