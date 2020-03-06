Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. AltaCorp Capital boosted their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$37.56.

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$30.89 on Monday. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$15.47 and a 1-year high of C$36.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

