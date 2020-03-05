Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Middleby were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,667,000 after purchasing an additional 43,929 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,277,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Middleby by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 31,065 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Middleby by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,437,000 after acquiring an additional 12,498 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIDD traded down $5.55 on Thursday, hitting $105.35. 17,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,149. Middleby Corp has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $142.98. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.49.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. ValuEngine raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wellington Shields cut shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,657.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,661.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

