Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,645,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,380,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,184,000 after buying an additional 148,680 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 265,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,077,000 after buying an additional 132,815 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,463,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 645.1% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 149,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 129,619 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $59.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,317. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $59.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.02.

