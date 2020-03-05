Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,497 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 11,799.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,759,000 after buying an additional 5,124,716 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,833.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 767,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 727,547 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,938,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,555,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,764,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,207,000 after acquiring an additional 409,097 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,430. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TechnipFMC PLC has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 16.96%. Research analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

