Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of H & R Block by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,405,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,431,000 after buying an additional 1,929,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in H & R Block by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,013,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,659,000 after buying an additional 1,566,660 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in H & R Block by 2,587.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,297,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after buying an additional 1,249,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in H & R Block by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after buying an additional 346,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of H & R Block by 12.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,837,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,405,000 after acquiring an additional 203,842 shares in the last quarter.

H & R Block stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.92. 140,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,411. H & R Block Inc has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.91.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. H & R Block had a return on equity of 332.04% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on H & R Block in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

