Comerica Bank Has $1.04 Million Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 123,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 27.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

HOG traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.66. 113,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,627. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31. Harley-Davidson Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 44.64%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

