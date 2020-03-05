First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,072 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 341,178 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Mammoth Energy Services worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter worth $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter worth about $59,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust grew its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 41,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 60.5% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 90,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Imperial Capital cut Mammoth Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $7.25) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.81. 14,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,689. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.89. Mammoth Energy Services Inc has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $23.26.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $67.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.67 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mammoth Energy Services Inc will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

