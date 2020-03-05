First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 219,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 35,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd alerts:

JPS stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,851. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.