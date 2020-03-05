C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires 973 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 124.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $232.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,266. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $155.30 and a 12 month high of $248.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.10 and its 200 day moving average is $205.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

