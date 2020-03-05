General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 100.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,964,000 after acquiring an additional 950,411 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,459,000 after purchasing an additional 802,755 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 917,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,143,000 after purchasing an additional 772,400 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $22,507,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 289.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 451,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,874,000 after purchasing an additional 335,272 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.92. The stock had a trading volume of 133,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,939. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.08. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.19 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

