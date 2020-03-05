C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 255 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,223. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $119.33 and a one year high of $168.75. The stock has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.27.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

