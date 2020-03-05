17,254 Shares in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,254 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 595.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,488,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,748,000 after purchasing an additional 319,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,154,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 259,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.14.

NYSE CX traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 162,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,453,145. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Cemex SAB de CV has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

