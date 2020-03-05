First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 93.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 604,327 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Washington Prime Group were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 193,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 35,235 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,705,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,322,000 after purchasing an additional 149,604 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 462,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 62,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

WPG stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.51. 159,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,137,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.63 million, a P/E ratio of -50.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $5.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.92%. Washington Prime Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Laikin bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

