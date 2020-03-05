C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 293.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

BATS:IEFA traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.04. 4,610,633 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.94.

