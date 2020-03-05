First Trust Advisors LP Has $175,000 Stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at about $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NXP traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.12. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,215. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

