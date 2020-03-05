First Trust Advisors LP Sells 29,448 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,448 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 381,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 50.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 140,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LYG traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $2.36. 362,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,352,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.12. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

