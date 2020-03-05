C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 2,315 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Walmart by 1,633.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,042,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $123,897,000 after purchasing an additional 982,395 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1,562.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 581,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 546,064 shares in the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,671,790 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,971,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,550,530. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $96.53 and a one year high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.19. The stock has a market cap of $320.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.81.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

