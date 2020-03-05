First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,851 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Provident Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PVBC. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 162.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 42,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN bought a new position in Provident Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $853,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVBC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.47. 253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,139. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $204.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $14.23.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 8.31%.

PVBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Compass Point cut Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

