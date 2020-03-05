First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Sweet bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,073.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded City Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

City Office REIT stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,313. The firm has a market cap of $639.81 million, a P/E ratio of -81.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. City Office REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 1.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).

