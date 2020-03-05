C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 60,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 138,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 124,433 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 165,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $243,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.34. The company had a trading volume of 18,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,791. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0898 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

