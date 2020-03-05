C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,375 Shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Heico were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Heico by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 21,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Heico during the 4th quarter valued at $698,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heico during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heico by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heico during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HEI shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Heico in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heico has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded down $8.03 on Thursday, hitting $110.94. 43,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,738. Heico Corp has a 1-year low of $89.25 and a 1-year high of $147.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Heico had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Heico Corp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heico news, CFO Carlos L. Macau acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $91,210.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,049.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

