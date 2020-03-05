First Trust Advisors LP Has $75,000 Stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 749.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 90,325 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 5,561.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 31,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 30,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 89,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,375. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $4.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SID shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

