First Trust Advisors LP Sells 71,407 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 82.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 71,407 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ERIC shares. Citigroup raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.14.

ERIC traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 324,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,108,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.