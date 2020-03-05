First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 12,479 Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Enel Americas by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,779 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Americas during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Americas during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Americas during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 49.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,850,000 after buying an additional 1,915,597 shares in the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Enel Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ENIA stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 84,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,643. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.65. Enel Americas SA has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64.

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

