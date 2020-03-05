EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in EATON VANCE FR/COM were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in EATON VANCE FR/COM by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 47,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in EATON VANCE FR/COM by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in EATON VANCE FR/COM by 28.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EATON VANCE FR/COM in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in EATON VANCE FR/COM by 298.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 44,749 shares during the period.

EFL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,874. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. EATON VANCE FR/COM has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

