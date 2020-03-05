C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 6,355 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in FirstEnergy by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.53. 395,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,936,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.11. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.42.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

