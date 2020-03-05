First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,645 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5,744.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,652 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,406,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 123,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 27,749 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $755,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 609,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670,734.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $254,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,366. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IRWD traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.27. 69,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,989. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.89 and a beta of 1.83.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The company had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

