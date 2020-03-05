First Trust Advisors LP Sells 192,513 Shares of Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 192,513 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Unit worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Unit by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 252,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 80,690 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Unit by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 93,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Unit by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 46,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. Unit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.36.

UNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

