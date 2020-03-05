Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1,004.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 124,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,509,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,175,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109,693. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $97.75 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $307.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.09, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

