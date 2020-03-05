C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys 2,365 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after buying an additional 132,673 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after buying an additional 127,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.71. 32,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,205. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day moving average is $73.21. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

