C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,386 NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

NetEase stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $340.00. 50,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,334. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.45. NetEase Inc has a 12-month low of $209.01 and a 12-month high of $361.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 112.82%.

NTES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Macquarie downgraded shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.46.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

