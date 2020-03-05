C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1,030.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,255,000. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 57,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 538,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,040,000 after buying an additional 56,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.97.

NYSE C traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.81. 1,198,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,911,212. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.22. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $137.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

