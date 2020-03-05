C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $431,000 Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $283,000.

Shares of VT stock traded down $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $75.28. 282,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,272. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average of $78.07. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

