C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $452,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,142,000 after buying an additional 2,264,949 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 18.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $240,784.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 296,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,681,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,181,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 308,504 shares in the company, valued at $23,137,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,820 shares of company stock worth $28,291,004. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.10.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $2.06 on Thursday, hitting $68.21. The stock had a trading volume of 43,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.12. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $80.40.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

