C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $458,000 Stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One stock traded up $22.98 on Thursday, reaching $1,688.39. 1,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,560. Cable One Inc has a twelve month low of $910.95 and a twelve month high of $1,830.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,700.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,466.88.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.34 EPS. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 41.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CABO. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Cable One from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,805.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,606.67.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total transaction of $1,277,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total value of $1,084,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,944. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

