C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 740 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,486,000 after purchasing an additional 129,625 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

Cintas stock traded down $7.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $278.43. 12,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.91 and a fifty-two week high of $304.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

